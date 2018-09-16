A SCOTS Big Brother contestant Ellis Hillon has been removed from the show following a probe into offensive tweets.

A Twitter account under the name of the 20-year-old fast food worker from South Lanarkshire produced a tweet in 2014 about the 9/11 terror attacks, which contained a racial slur. She would have been 15 at the time.

Big Brother producers started an investigation after racist messages which came from the @EllisHillon Twitter account resurfaced.

Now Ellis Hillon from Cambulsang is at the centre of a fresh investigation by her employers McDonald's over the historic messages.

A McDonald's spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual employees but can confirm we are looking into these alleged social media posts.”

The initial tweet that instigated the entire affair was posted to Twitter on September 11, 2014, and read: “Oh f**k aye its 9/11!! RIP to everyone who died n f**k they smelly p**i terrorist bast***s!!!”

Another questionable tweet surfaced on January 24, 2015 saying the n-word.

"“Real n****s #sbo,” it read.

The Twitter account, under the handle @ellishillon, was deleted a few hours after Ms Hillon appeared on the launch show for the new series.

A new account with the handle @HillonEllis, which claims to be run by her sisters Nevada and Mel, and appeared later to be deleted claimed: “There were no bad tweets!!! People just talk absolute rubbish and make fake things up. There will be no negativity here and my sister will shine. Good night!!!!”

It's not the first time the show, which is disappearing from Channel 5 after the current series, has been forced to take action over offensive language or posts by contestants.

During the 2018 celebrity version of the show, which ended on Monday, TV star Rodrigo Alves was given a formal warning after he used the N-word in the house.

Former Coronation Street star Ken Morley was ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother house after media regulator Ofcom received more than 200 complaints after he used the n-word during a conversation with US singer Alexander O’Neal.

During Big Brother 8, contestant Emily Parr was also ejected for calling a housemate the n-word.