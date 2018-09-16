WEATHER forecasters have downgraded their tropical storm warnings which on Friday came with a 'danger to life' alert.

The Met Office say that winds associated with Storm Helene are now expected to reach up to 50mph from Monday at 6pm rather than the 80mph originally predicted on Friday - but that they are still strong enough to bring down trees.

The yellow warning area now covers the whole of the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Stronger coastal gales are expected on Tuesday night around Shetland, Orkney and north west Scotland, but away from large population areas.

#StormHelene is going to bring some rain and very strong winds through Monday into Tuesday, with the risk of some large waves and damage to trees#weatheraware pic.twitter.com/3Fm4RR1pyE — Met Office (@metoffice) September 16, 2018

Friday's alert said that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible" but this has since been removed.

The updated warnings say "some damage to trees is possible, for example large branches or trees falling in a few places".

READ MORE: Scotland's 'danger to life' warning from Met Office over tropical storm

It also warns of large waves on the coasts and some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and that bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Before and after. Above the latest yellow alert over winds and below, the Friday warning.

Delays are expected for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and there could be short term loss of power and other services.

A Met Office spokesman: "We are not expecting the winds to be as strong as when we first issued the warning on Friday, at least across Scotland.

"Winds are going to be gusting fairly widely at around 40mph to 50mph in the warning area.

"The strongest winds in the warning area will be 60-70mph but they won't be affecting Scotland."