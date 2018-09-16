WAS the Coalition good for you, darling?

The question arises as it seems different Liberal Democrats have different takes on just how being in bed, politically speaking of course, with the likes of David Cameron and George Osborne during those oh-so-stable Coalition years really was.

For example, step forward Jo “soon to be the next party leader, possibly, perhaps,” Swinson, who claimed the yellow peril "lost too many arguments" when hooked up to the terrible Tories and the compromises they agreed to simply "sucked".

“When they fought dirty, we were too nice,” declared the champion from East Dunbartonshire.

"And austerity left behind people who Liberals are in politics to protect."

Yet, the Coalition knight from Kingston, Sir Ed Davey, the former Energy Secretary, popped onto the press room to tell the small but perfectly formed merry band of hacks attending conference what a wonderful experience the Lib-Con partnership had been and he was "deeply, deeply proud" of the “amazing things” achieved during that golden period.

Elsewhere, the nice, happy-clappy Army of Lib Dems, wearing EU-starred berets, yellow T-shirts and even yellow shorts – I kid you not – gathered for Uncle Vince’s fireside chat.

One question echoed Ms S’s point: are the Lib Dems too nice?

Uncle Vince admitted niceness was a “temperamental failure we all have” and agreed with Ms S that perhaps the Lib Dems could have been “nastier and more aggressive” with the Cameroons. Surely not.

But he said that the best way to deal with the likes of Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg was not to imitate them. “God forbid, we should engage in that kind of crude gutter populism,” declared the big V.

He insisted part of the yellow peril’s appeal was that it rejected that “simple-minded approach to politics, that looks for scapegoats”.

He then declared, ironically, to loud applause: “We shouldn’t be betraying our values simply to make a big noise.”

Also during the Q&A, Uncle Vince was asked if the Lib Dems should think of getting into bed again with the Tories or Labour. The party leader didn’t blink before insisting to cheers: “The simple answer is no.”

Noting how the current dividing line between his party and the Corbyn comrades and the May marauders not just on Brexit but a whole range of issues was “enormous”.

“You have a very right wing authoritarian Conservative Party - and that’s ignoring the extremes - and you have the Labour Party, which is in this absolutely appalling state, where even many of its own MPs dissemble.”

There was “absolute no prospect” of a 2010-style coalition, declared Uncle Vince. So there.

Whether the earth will move in Brighton during this week’s conference is a moot point but if the party is to rise up the polls, perhaps those nice Lib Dems will finally have to engage in some political rough and tumble.