A RESTAURANT in Salisbury is in lockdown after a man and a woman fell ill, half-a-mile from the eatery which was at the centre of a Novichok poisioning incidient.

Police in hazmat suits have sealed off the area following the emergency which sparked a panic among diners at Prezzo.

Customers eating at the restaurant have been told they may need to provide blood samples at Salisbury Hospital.

It comes six months after Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the Russian nerve agent Novichok while eating at Italian restaurant Zizi though they have now recovered.

Russia denied any role in the attack.

On Sunday night, emergency services, including officers in full-body hazmat suits and face masks were at the scene.

The patients were conscious when medics arrived and are being treated at the scene, a spokeswoman for South Western Ambulance Service said.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, including a hazardous area response team after being first called at 5.38pm.

Wiltshire Police said: "Police were called by the ambulance service to Prezzo, High Street, Salisbury, at 6.45pm today (16 September) following a medical incident involving two people - a man and a woman.

"As a precautionary measure, the restaurant and surrounding roads have been cordoned off while officers attend the scene and establish the circumstances surrounding what has led them to fall ill."

Witness Sam Proudfoot, 16, said: "There's a man in a full white body suit with a mask to his mouth going in and out of the back of the ambulance and the restaurant."