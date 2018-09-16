A fallen tree has crashed through the roof of the only community hall on the isle of Cumbrae - just hours after a fundraising event to save the town hall.

Locals had gathered in DA Hall in Millport on Saturday night as part of efforts to raise money to restore the island's main hall, which has fallen derelict in recent years.

However, shortly after the islanders left the temporary community hall, high winds caused a tree to uproot and crash down on the building, leaving the community with no central meeting point.

Campaign group Friends of Millport Town Hall say the incident highlights the need for the original town hall to be restored.

Angela McCallum, chair of the group, said: "We're just so thankful everyone was out of the building before this happened.

"We had 100 people in the hall on Saturday night so it could've been really bad.

"We don't know how long DA Hall will be closed for, but there's now nowhere for us to meet, to host events etc.

"People can get quite isolated on an island so it's really important for us to have a central place where people can meet.

"All we have left is a marquee that can be used, which, with us being an island in the West of Scotland, is not always practical."

Locals raised the alarm at 8am on Saturday morning after spotting the fallen tree.

Firefighters attended the scene and cordoned off the area around the hall until the building can be made safe.

The main town hall in Millport, built in 1877, has been out of use since 2016 due to its deteriorating condition.

It is currently owned by North Ayrshire Council, held in the Millport Common Good Fund, but the campaign group hope to take over the running of the building via an asset transfer.

They are currently undertaking a feasibility study to ensure the venture is viable for the local community.

Ms McCallum added: "It's a very slow process but we're very determined to see this through for the benefit of the community."