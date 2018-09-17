LIBERAL Democrat high command has called on Jeremy Corbyn and Richard Leonard to follow their Labour colleague Sadiq Khan’s lead and back a People’s Vote on Brexit.

But the conversion of the London Mayor to supporting a second referendum drew criticism from Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, who claimed holding such a vote would throw the whole Brexit process into “chaos”.

Writing in the Observer, Mr Khan warned the UK faced either a bad deal or no-deal, saying: "They are both incredibly risky and I don't believe Theresa May has the mandate to gamble so flagrantly with the British economy and people's livelihoods.”

Calling for another referendum, the London Mayor added: "This means a public vote on any Brexit deal obtained by the Government or a vote on a no-deal Brexit if one is not secured, alongside the option of staying in the EU.”

Jo Swinson, the Lib Dem’s deputy leader, welcomed Mr Khan’s support, saying: "It shows that momentum is building to have a People's Vote on the deal."

Her colleague, Willie Rennie, who leads the Scottish Lib Dems, said the London Mayor had recognised that every day the promises made by the Leave campaign looked less and less believable.

“What’s more he’s speaking for the overwhelming majority of Labour members and Labour voters who don’t want to see Britain leave the EU,” insisted the Fife MSP.

He added: “Richard Leonard and Jeremy Corbyn need to recognise that the tide has turned. If they’re serious about protecting public services and our NHS, it’s time for them to speak out too.”

However, Barry Gardiner, the Shadow International Trade Secretary, who has previously argued against a People’s Vote, warning it could lead to civil disobedience, again exposed a major division on the issue within the party.

He expressed coolness on a People’s Vote, saying a fresh referendum would throw the beleaguered Theresa May a “lifeline because then she can say: 'Oh, if I can't get it through Parliament, I'll go back to the people'".

The Scot said the first referendum had caused "real divisions" in the country.

"The challenge now is to try to heal society," he declared.

Mr Gardiner made clear Labour’s official position was not to take off the table the option of another referendum because “nobody knows what's going to happen over the next few weeks".

Meanwhile, the Tories launched a double attack on the People’s Vote.

Mr Gove dismissed Mr Khan’s call for a second referendum out of hand, saying he “wants essentially to frustrate the vote we had two and a half years ago. People voted clearly, 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU, and Sadiq is essentially saying: ‘Stop, let’s delay that whole process and throw it into chaos.’ That would be a profound mistake”.

His Tory colleague Brandon Lewis, the Conservative Chairman, said Labour needed to rule out trying to delay Brexit.

“Across the country, Labour politicians are calling for a referendum rerun that would take us all back to square one.

“Today, they have gone further and admitted they want to keep the UK in the EU beyond March 2019; almost three years after the country voted to leave.”

Mr Lewis added: “While Labour are only interested in frustrating the process, the Conservatives have a plan for a deal which will deliver on the result of the referendum by taking back control of our laws, borders and money.”