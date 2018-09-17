THE final Brexit deal could be altered by a future prime minister, Michael Gove has suggested, but he stressed Theresa May’s Chequers Plan was the “right one for now”.

The Environment Secretary admitted the Chequers compromise had forced him to compromise on some of his beliefs but he insisted the most important issue now was ensuring Britain left the EU in "good order".

Asked if the Brexit plan would be permanent, the Scot said: "Yes but there's one critical thing: a future prime minister could always choose to alter the relationship between Britain and the European Union.

"But the Chequers approach is the right one for now because we have got to make sure that we respect that vote and take advantage of the opportunities of being outside the European Union."

Mr Gove stressed the responsibility was now on Brussels to compromise "because we've shown flexibility".

His comments came as a new poll today suggested half the public believed Brexit would have a negative impact on the country while an overwhelming majority were critical of the UK Government's handling of the exit talks.

The ComRes survey for BBC Radio 5 Live found just a third of voters thought they would be better off in five years following Brexit.

Some 79 per cent believed the exit negotiations had been handled badly by the Tory Government.

Earlier, the Prime Minister told BBC Panorama in an interview to mark the six-month countdown to Brexit that she got “a little bit irritated” about the debate on her longevity in No 10. “This debate is not about my future, it is about the future of the people of the UK and the future of the United Kingdom,” she declared.

Meanwhile, David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, said Mrs May had "got to get to a conclusion by Christmas" on her Chequers Plan.

Asked what would happen if she stuck to her proposals, the Yorkshire MP said: “The EU will say either no to Chequers, which is the most likely outcome, or pile more on it and she won't get it through Parliament."