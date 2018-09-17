A memorial created for a man killed in a horrific car crash has been destroyed by a fire.

Jonny Smith died when a BMW smashed into his car just a few minutes from his home in Edinburgh on May 25.

The BMW had swerved to avoid a stolen grey Audi A3 speeding on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Smith was found dead inside the car after it caught fire while the occupants of the Audi, reported stolen a month earlier, fled the scene.

His family have been left heartbroken after a memorial site set up at the scene of the 29-year-old’s death was destroyed by a blaze on Saturday night.

In a statement published on Justice for Jonny, a Facebook page set up after the 29-year-old’s death, the family said: "Honestly it’s as if we are just tainted - has our family not been through enough?

“You know we don’t ask much, we don’t want much; a few metres with a few flags filled with messages from all that loved Jonny.

“Is it really too much to ask for that? A place we can remember what was stolen from us.”

They added: “We will have it fixed in no time, Jonny boy!”

Police Scotland said the fire is being treated as “accidental and non-suspicious”.

A police manhunt to find the driver of the stolen Audi is ongoing.