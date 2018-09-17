A "danger to life" warning has been issued as Scotland braces itself Storm Helene on Wednesday.
The Met Office have warned of power cuts and travel chaos as they issued a yellow severe warning for the entire country.
The warning is in place from 6am-10pm on Wednesday, with gusts of up to 70mph expected.
A statement on the Met Office website said: “A spell of very windy weather is expected. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible inland.
“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
“Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.
”Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
“Some roads and bridges may close.”
