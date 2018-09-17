A Conservative councillor who deliberately missed council tax payments has been suspended from the party for a year. 

Aberdeenshire councillor Sebastian Leslie, who owns and lives in a castle in his West Garioch constituency, owed more than £2,500 in unpaid council tax.

Mr Leslie, who is father of Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, admitted falling behind in paying tax on his properties as a form of protest.

He previously told the BBC how he was trying to highlight corruption in the Scottish banking system.

It is understood his case will be reviewed in June 2019.

A party spokesman said: “Councillor Leslie has been suspended from the Scottish Conservative Party. We will not be making any further comment.”