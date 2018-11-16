Scotland is blessed with thousands of miles of pristine coastline and as a result our seafood is the envy of grateful diners around the world. The clean, cool waters of the deep lochs and surrounding sea produce more than 65 species of fish and seafood.

The Crinan Hotel

The Crinan Hotel has been famous for the freshest seafood and a fine selection of other local produce for nearly fifty years.

You can choose from a range of dining options -

The Westward Restaurant is just the place for a relaxing evening meal with an outstanding view out over the sea towards the islands. Enjoy the sunset with a five-course menu and coffee.

The Seafood Bar has an 'a la carte' menu which also includes chunky steaks and the best fish and chips and is perfect for lunch or dinner. On a fine day you can enjoy lunch outside overlooking the canal.

At the weekends from June to September you can book a table in Lock 16, the Seafood Restaurant enclosed on the roof of the hotel. Looking west you can see the sun set over the Corryvreckan and the Isles of Jura and Scarba.

Loch Crinan Jumbo Prawn Corryvreckan is spectacular Crinan signature dish. The combination of prawns and tropical fruit is visually amazing and tastes wonderful. Local fishing boat “Golden West” lands the locally caught jumbo prawns every afternoon just 50 metres from the hotel kitchen. The picture shows the “Golden West” passing the Hotel’s classic motor yacht “MV Sgarbh” which takes guests on boat trips to the islands during the summer months.

Oysters, Jura lobster, local scallops and these magnificent prawns are served daily in the Seafood Bar and Westward Restaurant. The Crinan Hotel has some special autumn offers on now and there is still availability for the amazing Three Day House Party at New Year.

The Crinan Hotel, Crinan, Lochgilphead, Argyll, PA31 8SW - www.crinanhotel.com – Telephone: 01546 830261

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Oban – Seafood Capital of Scotland

One of the town’s original seafood restaurants used to proudly proclaim ‘from the pier to the pan as fast as we can’ which perfectly summed up the advantage of operating within sight and smell of the sea.

Oban is built around its famous distillery which overlooks the bay and the town’s now equally famous seafood restaurants are but a salmon’s leap from the coastline with many enjoying stunning views towards Kerrera, Lismore and the Isle of Mull.

If you venture inland you’ll still find fabulous seafood and fresh shellfish: Argyll’s rich sealochs stretch like fingers into the glens and produce that unique mix of salinity and peat that produces plump rope grown mussels. Oysters are plentiful too, local oyster producers supply to top London and Edinburgh eateries and Oban’s award-winning restaurants – of which there are now several.

There are plenty of seaborne adventures in Oban too. Go sea-fishing for giant Hake, take a whale and dolphin safari or swim with basking sharks. Learn to kayak or perfect your skills at one of several kayak schools. Paddle board or sail or just admire the many yachts and ferries. The town welcomes visitors by boat and the new step ashore short stay pontoons on North Pier make access easy for everyone. Take a day trip to one of the islands or relax and just gaze out to sea. Oban is a beautiful, vibrant and friendly highland town and it’s closer than you think.

www.oban.org.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Chlachain Inn

In the picturesque fishing village of Mallaig, at the ‘End of the Road to the Isles’, there is a true Scottish hidden gem. A popular haunt with the locals for a long time, The Chlachain Inn is now a favourite for tourists and visitors to the area. Arriving by train to Mallaig on the West Highland line or by road to catch a ferry service to the Isles, visitors to the area have been flocking to the restaurant and bar for years.

The West Coast of Scotland is renowned for the quality of the local seafood produce. The Chlachain Inn use the freshest seafood landed there to its full potential. They take the renowned Mallaig haddock to another taste level, as well as serving up succulent prawns, scallops and langoustines, which all come highly recommended. They serve a sumptuous seafood platter, leaving diners feeling satisfied that they’ve enjoyed the best the coastal seas have to offer.

The restaurant is open seven days a week all day, so there is no excuse for not popping in when in the area or making a special trip just to do so. They have three rooms available to make your stay even more relaxing with neutral and calming décor and en-suite walk-in showers. An overnight stay provides the perfect chance to sample the extensive range of whiskey and beers. The bar is well stocked and serves a lunch and dinner menu, ranging from snacks to homemade meals, with children welcome.

The Chlachain Inn is truly an all year-round experience. Whether you visit in the summer and enjoy some al-fresco dining in their seated decking area or cosy up during the colder months, the owners and staff will provide a warm welcome.

www.chlachaininn.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Seafood Shack

The Seafood Shack is an outdoor catering business located in the beautiful village of Ullapool on the North West Coast of Scotland.

Kirsty and Fenella are two local ladies with experience of both catering and the fishing industry in Ullapool and the Highlands. Their intention with the Seafood Shack is to offer top quality seafood that is caught and landed locally.

Fenella and Kirsty have had many highlights since opening the Shack, but one stands out. Last year they where delighted to win one of the BBC Food and Farming awards, the best street food and takeaway business in the U.K.

"The Seafood Shack aims to deliver beautifully cooked seafood that has come from our waters in a manner that respects the quality of produce we are lucky to have on hand. We want to keep it good value and ensure that our customers will be happy and want to come back again and again."

“Each day the fishermen come in and drop off their ‘catch of the day’ which enables us to then create our daily menu. An ever changing menu has always been one of the highlights of coming to the Shack. Quite often while customers are at the Shack they get the view of fishing boats coming in and out of Ullapool and even getting to meet some of the fishermen while they drop off their catch."

Dishes you would expect to see at the Seafood Shack include:

Hand dived king scallops on a bed of beetroot couscous, fresh salad and a lemon and parsley butter.

A fresh haddock fillet in a light tempura batter with salad, lemon mayonnaise, pesto and wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Creel caught langoustines cooked whole in a garlic and thyme butter and fresh bread.

Brown Atlantic crab meat with an avocado, chilli, dill and lime salad.

www.seafoodshack.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Kilted Lobster

Kilted Lobster is an award-winning boutique seafood restaurant nestled in the heart of Stockbridge. Serving the highest-quality sustainably and ethically sourced Scottish seafood, game and beef, alongside delicious vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, Kilted Lobster truly has something for every palate, with a carefully considered wine list to match.





If you’re struggling to choose between the delicious meat and seafood options, why not sample the best of both and try the dry-aged beef fillet with creel-caught langoustines? Don’t forget to leave room for afters so you can sample the ever-changing Scottish cheese selection, wild Scottish berries, or perhaps one of the many Scottish gins or whiskies.



Named Ethical Eating Destination 2017 at the Scottish Food Awards and shortlisted for Seafish and Caterer’s 2017 Seafood Restaurant of the Year, Kilted Lobster continues to make a difference in the community by providing cookery classes, hospitality training, educational opportunities and support for those in food poverty. Kilted Lobster has become both a destination restaurant and a neighbourhood favourite.





Shortlisted: Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurant in the UK.

Winners of the Scottish Food and Drink Awards: Best Ethical Restaurant Award, real and Local Food Gold Metal Award, Highly Recommended Restaurant Award.



www.facebook.com/kiltedlobster

www.kiltedlobster.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Fish Works

The Fish Works is a multi award winning family business run by husband and wife team Ross and Tiffany Irvin. Being Largs locals and working on the promenade daily, we had the idea of bringing to Largs, somewhere visitors and locals can come to enjoy fresh quality Scottish seafood in a relaxed environment with the best views of Firth of Clyde.

We strive to plough all our knowledge and passion for quality into providing customers with great sustainably sourced ingredients cooked fresh made to order. We wanted to supply traditional haddock and chips in the lightest crispy batter but also twists on the traditional like fresh langoustine tails, calamari, seasonal fish from the day boats of Peterhead and children’s meals served in a bucket and spade.

Being located in Scotland with over 6518 miles of coastline surrounded by clear cold seas, we are lucky to have access to the freshest local Scottish ingredients, our fish is expertly selected from Peterhead by our Fish Merchant, our whole Langoustine are caught daily by local fisherman Ian Wightman aboard the Eilidh Anne. Our ethos is to give our customers fresh food, handmade and expertly cooked in the best traditional way.

Trading only since May 2017 we are delighted to have been nominated and won so many awards this early on, hopefully we can continue to serve great Scottish seafood and go on to win more awards.

Winner of Best Fish and Chip Shop in Scotland 2017 and Best Newcomer at the Dine In Awards 2017

Winner of Taste Our Best Scotland award 2017/18

UK Top 10 Best Newcomer Award at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2018

Finalist Best Seafood Week Award at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2018

Finalist Best Take Away at The Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards 2018

We look forward to seeing you soon,

Ross and Tiffany

The Fish Works Team

Website: www.thefishworks.co.uk

Facebook: en-gb.facebook.com/fishworkslargs

Instagram: @thefishworks

Twitter: @fishworkslargs