Theresa May: 'Am I going to see this through? Yes'

Brexit deal backlash: How Westminster fallout unfolded
- Theresa May is on the cusp of a no confidence vote after a three-hour showdown in the House of Commons.
- The Prime Minister attempted to defend the draft Brexit deal against a packed house but was met with fury by MPs from both sides.
- Shortly after Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed he had submitted a letter of no-confidence against Mrs May, with more Tory MPs expected to follow suit.
- Last night Theresa May stood outside Downing Street and confirmed that the draft withdrawal agreement had been approved by her Cabinet.
- But that support began to unravel as it became apparent that the Cabinet was furiously divided, with two high-profile resignations in the form of Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and work and pensions secretary Esther McVey this morning.
- As resignations come thick and fast from Tories at all levels, developments threaten to derail the Prime Minister's Brexit strategy ahead of a crucial EU summit on November 25.
