THERESA May was told to show Scotland some “respect” by the SNP’s Westminster leader amid angry exchanges in the House of Commons.

Ian Blackford upbraided the Prime Minister after she shook her head when he asked why she ignored pleas from Scotland for a special Brexit deal north of the border.

During the debate on Mrs May’s draft EU withdrawal agreement, Mr Blackford said it was “already dead on the water” and “not even her own Brexit Secretary could stand over it.”

He said the loss of two Brexit secretaries in just four months showed the “chaotic nature” of the government, and said the door of Number 10 had become “a revolving one”.

As Tory MPs listened in near silence, not coming to Mrs May support, Mr Blackford said: “She is desperate and is increasingly looking defeated”.

He said it was “absolutely shocking” that Scotland was not mentioned once in the 585-page draft withdrawal agreement, despite references to Gibraltar, Cyprus and Isle on Man, and 100 mentions of Northern Ireland.

He said that if Northern Ireland was to have a differentiated deal, closer to the EU than the rest of the UK, Scotland should have one too.

This is something the SNP has called for since the EU referendum result in 2016.

He said the government had shown “utter contempt” to the SNP Government, Holyrood and the Scot people.

“What has happened to the claim of a partnership of equals? Why are the desires of Scotland being ignored, when we know that a differentiated settlement can be delivered? “Why does the Prime Minister stand in the face of the legitimate demands of the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament?”

When Mrs May shook her head at the comment, Mr Blackford angrily attacked her.

He said: “The Prime Minister can shake her head, but it is a matter of fact and a matter of reality. Show some respect to the devolved institutions.”

As Tory MPs interrupted him, he said: “You can bay, you can shout and you can talk about it being dreadful, but why were the Scottish Government not consulted, as Gibraltar was, before the Prime Minister went to Cabinet yesterday?”

He said the PM should “stop the clock”, go back to Brussels, extend the Article 50 withdrawal process, and keep the UK in the single market and customs union.

Mrs May said said Ulster had a “ a very particular set of circumstances”.

She added: “Much of the right honourable gentleman’s question was a complaint that Scotland was not specifically mentioned in these documents.

“Scotland is not specifically mentioned; Scotland is a part of the United Kingdom.”