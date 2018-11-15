THE Prime Minister was told to her face to quit by one of her own MPs in a series of brutal criticisms by hardline Brexiters in the Commons.

Andrew Bridgen said Theresa May “campaigned for remain and she voted for remain. Surely it is now in the national interest for her to leave, perhaps following a short transition period.”

Fellow Tory Sir Nicholas Soames told him: “Oh sit down, you disloyal twerp”.

Mrs May said every MP would have a decision to make on the final deal.

She said: “I believe it is important that we have a deal that delivers on the vote of the British people, which I believe the deal does, but in a way that protects jobs, people’s security and, of course, the integrity of our United Kingdom.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg borrowed a rhetorical device from Mark Antony’s ‘Friends, Romans countrymen’ speech in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, stressing the word honourable in “My Right Honourable Friend” to suggest she was quite the opposite.

The leader of the European Research Group said the Prime Minister was “unquestionably honourable”, then listed three promises on the customs union, the integrity of the UK, and the European Court of Justice contradicted by the draft withdrawal agreement.

He asked why he shouldn’t ask for a vote of no confidence in her, given “what my right honourable friend says, and what my right honourable friend does, no longer match”.

But arguably the most devastating intervention came from Mr Rees-Mogg’s deputy on the European Research Group, Mark Francois, who pleaded with the PM to face reality.

The Rayleigh & Wickford MP simply walked Mrs May through the parliamentary arithmetic against her deal, saying it was “mathematically impossible” and “dead on arrival”.

He told her the Commons “accepts that you have done your best” but Labour would vote against her plan, as would the SNP, LibDems and the DUP, “our key ally in this place”.

He said: “Over 80 Tory backbenchers will vote against it.

“It is therefore mathematically impossible to get this deal through the House of Commons.

“The stark reality, Prime Minister, is that it was dead on arrival... before you stood up, so I plead with you to accept the political reality of the situation you now face.”

Ms May said she respected his “very clear views”, and MPs would have a vote on the deal.

Arch Tory Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash said the draft withdrawal agreement was “a testament to broken promises, failed negotiations and abject capitulation to the EU”.

He said its 585 pages “represent a list of failures- on Northern Ireland, on ECJ issues, on indefinite extension of time, on customs, on full independence of trade and of fisheries and, above all, on our truly leaving the EU, because it will control our laws”.