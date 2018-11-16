Theresa May's allies rally as no-confidence bid picks up pace

Brexit fallout: Theresa May limps on as no-confidence bid picks up pace
- Theresa May has vowed to battle on to save her Brexit deal as she faced continued unrest within her Cabinet and party.
- The Prime Minister insisted she would "see this through" despite the resignation of Cabinet ministers Dominic Raab and Esther McVey and calls led by influential backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg for her to be ousted.
- The difficulties faced by the Prime Minister appear set to continue, with speculation about Michael Gove's next move after he reportedly rejected the offer of becoming Brexit secretary.
