HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Theresa May's allies rally as no-confidence bid picks up pace

60
Menu

Brexit fallout: Theresa May limps on as no-confidence bid picks up pace

Last updated:

    Theresa May has vowed to battle on to save her Brexit deal as she faced continued unrest within her Cabinet and party.
  • The Prime Minister insisted she would "see this through" despite the resignation of Cabinet ministers Dominic Raab and Esther McVey and calls led by influential backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg for her to be ousted.
  • The difficulties faced by the Prime Minister appear set to continue, with speculation about Michael Gove's next move after he reportedly rejected the offer of becoming Brexit secretary.

HeraldScotland

News

Jobs

Sport

Politics

Business HQ

Opinion

Arts&Ents

Lifestyle

Notices

Puzzles

Discover Ayrshire

Brexit