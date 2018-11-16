A pensioner has died in a fire at a farmhouse in an Aberdeen suburb.

Roseanne Ogilvie, 66, was killed in the blaze as emergency services rushed to Anguston Road in Peterculter after 3.15pm on Thursday.

Another man, who was rescued from the property, suffered minor injuries.

The family of Ms Ogilvie paid tribute to the "loving mother and partner".

They said: "We have been left devastated by this tragic incident and would ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

An investigation has been launched into the fire but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Our thoughts are with Roseanna's family at this sad time.

"Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, however we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."