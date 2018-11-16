Scottish college lecturers will be asked whether they want to take strike action in a row over pay.

The Further Education Lecturers’ Association (Fela) will open a statutory ballot following a long-running stand-off over cost of living increases.

Pam Currie, president of Fela, said: “We have attempted to engage constructively with representatives of college management to agree a fair and reasonable cost of living increase for our members.

“At every turn, we have been met by intransigence and an outright refusal to engage in meaningful negotiation.”

However, John Gribben, a spokesman for Colleges Scotland employers’ association, said the union was misleading members.

He said: “Scottish lecturers are by some way the best paid teaching staff in the UK, yet they are demanding huge pay hikes which the sector cannot afford.”