A woman has been rescued from a burning building by firefighters in Dundee.
The alarm was raised about a blaze at a property in Maplewood Drive at around 8.45pm on Friday.
Three appliances were called to the scene and firefighters rescued a woman from the single-storey property.
She was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.
