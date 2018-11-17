AGONISING over what to get your loved one this Christmas? Worry no more! The SNP is offering its members a “mail order exclusive” featuring a series of tantalising Yuletide gifts. Its "festive limited editions" include a £25 “multifunctional polyster [sic] laptop bag” and an SNP-branded "Filofax Nappa Leather A4 Notebook Cover" for just £95. What a treat!

IF none of those float your boat, you could always opt for a "cool bag" – not at all tragic in any way, shape or form, you understand – for just £5, complete with Stronger For Scotland branding. Or perhaps a £95 SNP "Cross Townsend Lustrous Chrome Ballpoint Pen" might find its way into Santa's sack? Don't worry too much about stocks running out – we're sure they'll last.