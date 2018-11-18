A second teenager has died following a fatal car crash in Fife.
The 17-year-old was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Corsa that crashed near Kirkcaldy last Sunday, killing another man aged 17.
He died at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital on Friday evening, Police Scotland said.
An 18-year-old man remains in hospital following the single-vehicle collision on the A915 Standing Stane road.
A fourth man, also aged 18, was arrested after the crash, which occurred at about 8.45am.
Sergeant Nicola Young said: “Tragically a second young person has lost their life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends, as well as those of the other injured parties, at this difficult time.
“I would again appeal to anyone who may have information to assist our inquiries, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward at their earliest convenience.”
