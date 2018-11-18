A COMMUNITY is 'united in grief' after two teenagers died in a horror crash in Kirkcaldy.

Ethan King, 17, died after the car he was travelling in with three friends left the A915 Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy last Sunday.

His friend Connor Aird, also 17, was taken to the Western General hospital in Edinburgh but lost his fight for life on Friday evening.

Devastated local young people raised around £10,000 to give Ethan a "good send off". It is not known if that will now also go towards Connor's funeral.

Emergency services were called at around 8.45am on Sunday morning following reports of the single car accident. Witnesses provided first aid but despite the efforts of the emergency services the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, also 17, has been arrested in connection with the single-car incident after he was taken to hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

All three friends played football with the Glenrothes Athletic under-19s squad, and team mates across Fife were left shocked as news of the tragic accident spread across the region.

Raith Raiders yesterday held a minute's silence before their game in respect of their fellow footballers.

Kirkcaldy High School headteacher, Derek Allan, said the school and wider community was "united in grief" after the loss.

He said: "I have been immensely proud of our young people this week. They have shown tremendous empathy, respect and resilience in the aftermath of Sunday's tragic news. Of course, we all felt a bit overwhelmed on Monday morning as we reacted as a school community.

"After our special assemblies and minute of silence first thing, we made a quiet space available with specially trained staff on hand. However, it was more about the kids consoling each other. "We work hard as a school to nurture and build community and it's at times like these that this really shows through. It's about taking care of each other. I must thank the teachers and all the staff who have been so supportive, and at a time when they too are suffering from sadness and loss."

Speaking before Connor died, he said: "Ethan was very popular with everyone here, and rightly so. He was such a happy and friendly laddie with so much personality. I get why his many friends have rallied round to pay their tributes, and to fundraise for his family. It's an understandable reaction to tragedy, to want to stand together, united in grief."

The school has made a book of condolence available for staff and pupils to share memories.

A candle light vigil was organised by friends in Kirkcaldy yesterday, and many across the region praised the "respectful" way local young people had come together.

A fundraising drive to help with funeral costs was bolstered by Hearts star Anthony McDonald who has been auctioning off signed football strips online, including an England top which sold for hundreds of pounds and merchandise from both Rangers and Celtic.

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday, the midfielder, who is from Kirkcaldy, said King played football with his brother. He added: "I saw a lot of people were down and really devastated by what had happened, and it was nice to see the whole of Fife come together for something like this. I thought I could help by doing my bit."

Heartbroken dad Gary King thanked the local community for the love shown to his family after the accident, with the thousands of heartfelt messages which had come from friends and strangers providing some comfort.

Community football club Glenrothes Strollers 2002 said: "From everyone at strollers 02 we want to give our deepest sympathy to the families of young Ethan King and Connor Aird who sadly passed away in an horrendous car crash. Also to everyone at the highly successful Glenrothes athletic u19s such a tragedy, rest easy boys."

Jordan Soutar posted a tribute to the two on Facebook, saying: "My heart goes out to Connor Aird and Ethan King's families and friends. Thinking of you all. RIP. Too many dying young."

Football fan William Crowe said: "I had the pleasure of meeting Ethan last season and he was always a boy that would chat away and have a wee bit banter. It was also a joy to stand on the sidelines and watch this talented young footballer give his all for the club and his team mates. I’ll never forget the goal he scored from halfway line in a cup tie v Rosyth.

"Actually in tears writing this post. RIP Ethan you were great young man and I’m privileged to have had the chance to meet you and watch you grace the Gilvenbank pitches with your football ability."

Another friend, Natalie Gilchrist, wrote online: "RIP to one of the best boys I’ve ever known, you will be missed so much and be the brightest star in the sky tonight, sleep tight angel. Forever in our hearts."

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday, Gary King shared a statement he'd posted online saying the love shown was the only thing which had carried him through: "The support has been completely overwhelming for us all and the love shown for Ethan is nothing short of unbelievable, a special young man who has had an impact on so many people's lives and is loved by so many."

Flowers have also been laid near where the accident took place, and one local woman, who preferred not to be identified, said she had stopped to tidy the memorial each day due to heavy wind and rain disrupting the many flowers and balloons which have been left.

However, one friend visiting the accident site expressed dismay at drivers who were still speeding on the road, which is locally acknowledged as an accident black spot with at least five accidents taking place on the dangerous stretch in the last three years.

Police Scotland said their investigations into the cause of the fatal accident continue, and although under arrest the driver of the car has not been charged whilst he receives treatment for serious injuries.

Local MP Lesley Laird has offered her support to those affected by the accident. She told the Herald on Sunday: "This tragedy has rocked Kirkcaldy and I join the community in expressing my sincere condolences to the families affected by this crash.

"I know pupils and staff at Kirkcaldy High School – where Ethan, Connor and Danny were very popular former pupils – are in a state of shock right now around the events of that morning which led to such a tragic outcome and, of course, the consequences that family and friends must now try to deal with.

"The community’s generosity in raising funds for Ethan’s funeral over the past week and the gathering on Saturday night to honour the memories of Ethan and Connor demonstrate just how much their loss has affected everyone here.

"My thoughts are also firmly with Danny right now and I join the whole community in hoping he makes a full recovery."

Statistics show that despite increasing levels of road safety education for young people, an average of 54 accidents each week involve a young driver between the ages of 17 and 25. Campaigners say any fatal road accident should intensify the need to make Scotland's road network safer for everyone.

Brake, the UK's leading road safety charity which provides education and support, have previously called for anti-speeding technology to be fitted to all cars as standard and the Scottish Government recently changed the law to lower the drink-drive limit as part of an initiative to drive down the number of fatalities on the road.

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of the collision a second young person has lost their life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends, as well as those of the other injured parties, at this difficult time.

“I would again appeal to anyone who may have information to assist our inquiries, and has not yet spoken to officer, to come forward at their earliest convenience.”

Anyone information can contact Fife’s Road Policing Unit on 101.