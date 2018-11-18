NICOLA Sturgeon will travel to London as she seeks to form an alliance with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in a bid to stop the UK crashing out of the European Union.

It comes as Theresa May faces another crucial week in Westminster in the run-up to a special EU summit aimed at signing off on her draft Brexit divorce deal, with speculation she will face a vote of no confidence as early as Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon insisted it was now “incumbent” on opposition parties to come together and put forward alternatives to Mrs May’s Brexit agreement, which she said was unlikely to make it through the Commons.

She urged MPs from different political backgrounds to “coalesce” around keeping the UK in the single market and customs union – while also pushing for a second Brexit vote.

Ms Sturgeon said she would announce her plans for a second independence referendum in the “not too distant future” after the “dust settles” in Westminster.

She told the BBC: "If the House of Commons says we want to go down the road of single market and customs union membership, we want more time to take this back to the people of the UK in another vote, we need an extension of Article 50 – if there is a clear change of direction – then I believe the EU 27 would be prepared to look at that.

"But that means those who don't want this deal coming together.

"Those who don't think the Prime Minister's deal is the right way to go have now a responsibility to come together and coalesce around an alternative.

"I will seek to have discussions this week with other parties to get us into that position."

Ms Sturgeon said she was keen to talk to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "and whoever else" in the House of Commons when she visits London in the coming days.

She said Mrs May’s deal amounted to a “blindfold Brexit” with no clarity over the future relationship with the EU, adding: “I think it would be a mistake and deeply irresponsible for the House of Commons to endorse that.”

The Prime Minister has been fighting for survival after unveiling her draft withdrawal agreement with the EU last week.

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who resigned on Thursday morning, warned she is allowing the UK to be “bullied and blackmailed” by Brussels.

He told The Sunday Times a no-deal Brexit was far better than allowing “a pretty controlling and manipulative relationship with the EU to become abusive”.

Meanwhile, a group of five Brexiteer Cabinet ministers – Michael Gove, Andrea Leadsom, Liam Fox, Chris Grayling and Penny Mordaunt – are pushing for key changes to Mrs May’s deal. If they chose to resign, it could prove devastating for Downing Street.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland’s interests had been “sidelined” during the Brexit process.

However she appeared to delay any imminent announcement on a second independence referendum.

She previously said she would outline proposals for another vote “when Theresa May comes back and says I’ve got the deal”.

But speaking to the BBC, she said: “I think it's firstly appropriate to wait and see what the House of Commons does.

“This withdrawal agreement, as things stand right now, is not getting the approval of the House of Commons.

“Wait until the dust settles. I will come forward with my views on what I think on the appropriate next steps for Scotland specifically in the not too distant future, but I think it’s reasonable to allow the dust to settle.

“We could be facing another General Election, we could be facing another Brexit vote.

“But one thing is beyond any doubt – the implications, the consequences of Scotland not being in independent have been very stark in the last few months, and particularly in the last week.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, labelled the remarks “reckless”.

She said: “The First Minister will stop at nothing to get a divisive second independence referendum, and she is using Brexit in a desperate attempt to break-up the United Kingdom.

“At a time like this, she should remember that she represents everyone in Scotland, and the majority of people in Scotland have consistently told her they don’t want another independence referendum.

“Nicola Sturgeon has no interest in either a good Brexit deal or stopping Brexit - only breaking-up the United Kingdom. But whatever your views on Brexit, independence is not the answer.

“Our trade with the rest of the UK is worth four times our trade with the EU, and it makes no sense to hurt our economy and walk away from our friends and allies across the UK.”