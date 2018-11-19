SCOTTISH football's governing body has come under fire it emerged that only the Scotland and Israel flag will be allowed when the two nations compete at Hampden Park in a crucial Nations League game.

The Scottish FA has warned that other flags will not be allowed with fans being told to avoid taking any other banners with them.

Some fans voice concerns that means no Lion Rampant, no Palestinian flags, and no Union Jacks.

The banner guidlines were first announced on social media with SFA stating: “Flags: Fans wishing to bring flags to the match should note that only flags of the two competing nations will be permitted into the stadium.”

But there was a backlash to the announcement.

One fan said: "The SFA are out of control. Forcing their own politics on the Scotland support by attaching poppies to our strips against England and now banning people from flying perfectly legal and inoffensive flags."

Another said: "I’ll be bringing my Palestine flag you fools."

If Scotland win on Tuesday, they will qualify for the Group C play-offs and will be promoted to League B. It will also mean that they will be guaranteed a Euro 2020 play-off spot.

Israel have only ever played at Scotland's National Stadium once which was back in 1981. The game was a World Cup qualifier in which two John Robertson penalties and a Davie Provan goal claimed the win for Scotland.