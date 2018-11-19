Ex Rangers star Paul Gascoigne has defended himself after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train.

The football legend was arrested at Durham station on August 20 and accused of the offence while travelling between York and Durham.

British Transport Police said the 51-year-old has been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on December 11.

Mr Gascoigne took to Twitter to protest his innocence, in messages subsequently deleted.

He said he had stepped in to comfort a woman after she was called "a fat cow".

He wrote: "Hi as u know ive been charged with a sexual assault from 4 mths ago plus the police who charged me asked me for selfies & an autograph? Why if I did wrong. Ok I'm sticking up 4 myself. My manager SHANE said say nothing leave it 2 the lawyers. No I'm my own lawyer. I did f*** all wrong."

He went on: "I'm so pleased it's eventually come out. The truth is I sat on the train with my nephews & I heard some1 call a girl in front of me a fat cow so I got upset & sat next 2 her & said don't worry sweetheart your beautiful inside & out. I pecked her & said it's ok I was called fat yrs ago.

"My niece & nephew... were hospitalised because they were called fat at school & refused 2 eat. I was called fat it's ok. I'm just sad about it as I respect all women. I've a MAM 2 sisters 2 nieces a daughter so why assault x just so pleased that everyone I know they no it not true."

Mr Gascoigne shot to international fame during the 1990 World Cup. After leaving his hometown club Newcastle United in 1988, he enjoyed success at Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio before spending three years at Rangers, playing more than 100 times.

The midfielder was voted Player of the Year in his first season in Scotland and played a part in Rangers winning nine league titles in a row.

He has had a well-documented struggle with alcoholism in the past.

Last month it emerged that his place in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame was withdrawn after criticism and amid "concerns" over his health.

He was to be inducted along with four others, including former Scotland international Julie Fleeting.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said Mr Gascoigne, of Leicester, was "charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003".

"The charge relates to an incident on board a train on 20 August this year," she added.