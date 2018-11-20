Five children were among those rescued from a burning block of flats by firefighters.
Emergency services were called to Stewart Court in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at around 1am on Tuesday.
A number of appliances were sent to the scene and safety advice was given to three people over the phone.
Read more: One person dead after West Lothian house fire
Crews rescued three children and an adult, before helping a further two children and two adults from the building.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the blaze had been extinguished but officers remain at the scene.
Police Scotland said a number of people were taken to hospital.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.