The Proclaimers have announced four "special" gigs in Scotland next summer.

The band will play in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Melrose as part of their tour in support of their new album Angry Cyclist.

The band will play a big top tents at Melrose Rugby Club on June 15 and Inverness Bught Park on July 6.

They will also play Edinburgh Castle for the first time in a decade on July 20 before rounding off the 14-month tour at Glasgow's Hydro on September 14.

The Proclaimers, brother, Craig and Charlie Reid, said: "We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows. The atmosphere in Scotland is unique and the whole band looks forward to the concerts.

"It's our first major show in the Borders for several years, great to be returning to Bught Park and the Highlands audience, our first show back in the Castle for many years and also going back to the Hydro and closing our Angry Cyclist World tour with the final show in Glasgow."

Mark Mackie, director of promoters Regular Music, added: "It's great news that The Proclaimers are coming out next summer, covering the country from north to south and east to west with these four very special shows for Scotland."