SCOTLAND’S “Union dividend” is £1,531 per person, David Mundell has declared, after the latest Treasury figures showed this was the amount spent north of the border over and above the UK average.

The 2017/18 data - which presents an analysis of public expenditure by country and region across the UK - shows Scotland’s average spend per head is £10,881 compared to the UK average of £9,350. This is the second highest per person expenditure across the UK.