A Scottish Borders town is expected to experience a tourism boost due to the popularity of Outlaw King, which was released on Netflix this month. It is hoped the film, shot entirely in Scotland will help bring a boost in Melrose in the Borders.

The film, which tells the story of Robert the Bruce, is expected to boost the number of visitors to the town's abbey, the burial site of Sir Robert’s heart, even though it didn’t feature in the film.

Tourism experts are expecting a surge in visitors the Scottish locations associated both with the film, and with the Bruce himself.

Jenni Steele, creative industries manager at VisitScotland told the Southern Report: “We’re excited to see so much of Scotland on screen in Outlaw King and streaming straight into the homes of millions of Netflix subscribers.

"It presents an excellent opportunity to turn viewers into visitors.”

Starring Chris Pine as the Bruce and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Douglas, the Netflix film covers the story of Bruce, from defeated nobleman in 1304 to victorious King of Scots at the Battle of Loudoun Hill in 1307.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at Historic Environment Scotland, added: “Productions such as Outlaw King offer a great opportunity to showcase Scotland’s history and heritage, and open up our historic sites to a whole new audience.

"I am delighted that we are welcoming David and Neil to our Outlaw King connected locations, both the filming locations and the properties that played a pivotal role in the life of Robert the Bruce.

“We are sure they will add to the excitement of the film’s first weekend of release on Netflix and inspire visitors to walk in the footsteps of Bruce - both the real man and the character played so ably by Chris Pine.”

