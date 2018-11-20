NICOLA Sturgeon wants to form a parliamentary anti-Brexit coalition with Jeremy Corbyn and even Remainer Tories to stop Britain crashing out of the European Union.

The First Minister suggested that one "better alternative" to Theresa May's withdrawal plan and, if this is defeated in the Commons, the prospect of a no-deal was a People’s Vote.

Following a “friendly, cordial and worthwhile” meeting at Westminster with the Labour leader as well as one with other opposition party leaders, including the Liberal Democrat’s Sir Vince Cable, the SNP leader said they underlined the responsibility on politicians opposed to the Prime Minister's withdrawal plan to join forces to block it.

Asked what option she and Mr Corbyn could coalesce around, Ms Sturgeon told a briefing for reporters: “That’s the question that has to be answered over the next couple of weeks. We are not there yet. What we talked about today was our unity of purpose, thinking the PM’s deal was a bad deal and voting that down; a unity of purpose around not allowing this to be presented as a bad deal or no-deal…

“The next stage of these discussions has to then look at what option can the opposition coalesce around. There are possible options: a People’s Vote; customs union/single market. These are all on the table,” explained Ms Sturgeon.

She stressed the key now was for opposition parties to get behind something that could produce a majority in the Commons, noting how, given the nature of the Fixed Term Parliament Act, it might be difficult to force a general election if Mrs May suffers a humiliating defeat on her Brexit plan.

“To be frank about it, that is the responsibility on the Opposition. We know what we don’t agree with and what we don’t like, what we now need to do is to work together to come up with the better alternative. I’m up for the SNP being part of that.”

The FM, who suggested Mr Corbyn had not shown leadership on Brexit, accepted it would be more challenging in the days ahead, before the so-called “meaningful vote” on Mrs May’s Brexit deal, for opposition parties to agree on one alternative. “There’s no doubt that’s the job we have got to do,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon said that it was logical in seeking to build a coalition against the PM’s deal and the possibility of a no-deal, there would be discussions with the “more Remain-leaning Tory MPs,” principally involving Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Asked if the SNP leadership would talk to some Conservative MPs, she replied: “Yes, that will inevitably happen…In terms of the softer Remain element of the Conservatives, they have a role to play in putting that majority together.”

Both party leaders agreed to have a “close dialogue” on the issue and Stephen Gethins, the SNP’s Europe spokesman, and Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, are expected to meet in the coming days to try to agree on what alternative to a no-deal their parties could agree on.

Earlier, following Mr Corbyn’s meeting with Ms Sturgeon, a Labour spokesman described the meeting as “constructive”.

He added: "They discussed their common opposition to Theresa May's botched Brexit deal and determination to work across Parliament to prevent a disastrous no-deal outcome."

Meanwhile, Sir Vince Cable said after his talks with the FM: "I made it explicitly clear to the SNP and others that the priority must be stepping up efforts to build the momentum for a People's Vote.

"That has been the priority for the Liberal Democrats for over two years and it remains so.”

The Twickenham MP claimed Labour was “missing in action,” adding: “They claim to want a general election before a People's Vote but are making no moves to get one. Jeremy Corbyn cannot continue to court both sides of this debate; it is time to decide."