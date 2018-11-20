A FORMER SNP MP's relationship to a trust fund in her previous career as a lawyer will form a critical part of an upcoming professional misconduct hearing, it has emerged.

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who is Alex Salmond’s business partner in his controversial TV career, is the subject of a disciplinary action by the Law Society of Scotland.

Niall Mickel, her former partner in Glasgow law firm Hamilton Burns – which went bust last year owning £600,000 – is also facing allegations of impropriety.

It comes after an investigation was launched by the Law Society into the administration of a trust fund set up by Hamilton Burns, to which Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was a signatory.

At a procedural hearing in Edinburgh, her lawyer Dorothy Bain QC said the “critical issue” in the upcoming tribunal would be whether the beneficiary of this fund was a client of Hamilton Burns. Ms Ahmed-Sheikh will argue they were not.

Ms Bain said: “I’m sure the tribunal will know that in law the question as to how and when a solicitor-client relationship is established and whether the trust is a client of the firm is a question of fact.”

She said such a relationship can be created “expressly in writing”, orally or implied in the participants’ actions. In the Hamilton Burns case, she said, there had been no written or oral agreement.

Ms Bain also raised concerns over the Law Society’s plans to call expert witnesses Euan Fleming and James Mure QC to give evidence on the issue, insisting this would amount to an “unwarranted encroachment” on the tribunal.

The top QC unsuccessfully pushed for a full procedural hearing on the “admissibility” of the witnesses, adding: “I think it’s a very important issue that requires to be determined before the tribunal.”

Elsewhere, she claimed the Law Society had “refused” her access to staff members.

Ms Bain, who led the prosecution of serial killer Peter Tobin in 2007, wants to contact them in relation to a previous inspection of Hamilton Burns in which the trust fund was discussed.

Some of the employees are listed as potentially appearing as witnesses for the Law Society.

She said: “We sought from the Law Society the opportunity to take statements from members of staff from the Law Society inspection team.

“Thus far the Law Society has been reluctant to agree to that opportunity.”

She added: “It would be very helpful to know what the difficulty is and why these facilities are being refused, given the importance, in my mind, to my client’s case.”

Law Society solicitor Grant Knight insisted the issue of what happened at a previous inspection was “completely irrelevant to this case”.

He also accused Ms Bain of providing a “strange" response when he requested access to joint minutes, causing her to hit back: “To comment on our actions as ‘strange’ is not a reasonable way to approach matters at all.”

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, 47, and Mr Mickel, 49, set up Hamilton Burns WS as a partnership in 2001 and it became a limited company in 2014.

The former MP left the day-to-day running of the firm after being elected to represent Ochil and South Perthshire for the SNP in 2015, but retained a minority equity stake.

Hamilton Burns went into administration last year owing £600,000, including £210,000 in tax.

A full, five-day misconduct hearing will take place in Perth on January 14.

The Scottish Solicitors' Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) previously raised concerns over delays to the case, while Ms Bain has warned the hearing itself could last up to two weeks due to "lengthy" submissions.