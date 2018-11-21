Theresa May will today seek to move the UK-EU future framework deal towards completion in talks with Jean-Claude Juncker as No 10 resurrected a plan to use “technological solutions” to keep an open border with Ireland.

Downing Street played down expectations the Prime Minister would seal the full deal with the European Commission in Brussels this evening as more work was needed between officials to complete the process ahead of Sunday’s special EU summit. "I wouldn't anticipate shaking of hands on a final document," declared a spokesman.

A Commission source explained: "The aim of this last stretch is to endorse the withdrawal agreement and approve the terms of the future relationship...

"This is a moment where work is ongoing. We will crystallise this work, finalise on Sunday morning. The meeting with the Prime Minister...is important because it allows us to ensure that the process to the summit is addressing these two concepts," he added.

But Mrs May spokesman confirmed that, what had previously been known as maximum facilitation based on employing the latest high technology, was now back as a “third option” to maintain frictionless trade – alongside the problematic backstop and extending the transition period – should a trade deal not be completed by December 2020.

Noting how negotiation documents referred to “alternative arrangements” to the backstop, the spokesman said: “One possible alternative arrangement could involve technological solutions.”

Asked if the technological solutions existed, he replied: “In terms of what the technological solutions could be, there are things that are being looked at and have been looked at.”

Theresa May with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (Photo: PA)

When it was pointed out the UK Government had already rejected using technological solutions, as outlined in its original “max-faction” model – which Brussels dismissed as “magical thinking” and which were not included in the Chequers Plan – the spokesman said: “I don’t agree with that characterisation.”

Asked what work was going on to investigate what the technological solutions might be, he said it would “make sense” to look at what alternative arrangements might exist but did not elaborate.

Labour’s Jo Stevens, a leading supporter of the People's Vote campaign, criticised the UK Government’s latest move, saying: "After just five days we are back to playing fantasy Brexit to satisfy the delusions of the Cabinet.

"Last week we were told it was the backstop or nothing. Now we are back to pretending there is a magic technology that will make the backstop unnecessary.

"It is ever clearer that there is only one way to end this game-playing and get rid of the delusions of the Brexitremists once and for all. We must have a People's Vote with a choice between staying in the EU and whatever miserable deal Mrs May finally manages to cobble together," added the Cardiff MP.

The longer than normal Cabinet, which lasted two and a half hours, covered a number of Brexit-related subjects.

Asked if the sensitive issue of fishing rights was raised, the PM’s spokesman replied: “They talked across a whole range of issues on the future framework.”

David Mundell has made fresh threats to vote down deal over fishing policy (Photo: PA)

The issue of Britain abiding by EU rules on fishing during any extended transition is still up in the air as France, Spain and others lobby to maintain their fishermen’s full access to UK waters.

David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, has again made clear he could not support any move to keep Scottish fishermen tied to the Common Fisheries Policy beyond the end of the transition period and would resign if this were to happen.

Meanwhile, after the DUP voted against a measure in the Government’s Finance Bill, its Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, said that his colleagues would “of course” vote against Mrs May’s withdrawal plan.

The East Antrim MP said he expected the DUP’s annual conference in Belfast on Saturday to endorse this position.

Boris Johnson, the former Foreign Secretary, and Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, are expected to attend the DUP conference with the former speaking in the main conference hall and the latter attending a dinner.