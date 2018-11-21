By Graeme Murray

THOUSANDS of households in Scotland are facing debts of tens of thousands of pounds after signing up to a government-backed energy scheme where they were "duped" by a rogue company.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has demanded the UK Government take action to help customers who have been let down by Home Energy and Lifestyle Management Systems (HELMS), which has since gone into liquidation.

Consumer experts are aware of 1,125 complaints about the company, but fear this could be the tip of the iceberg.

Experts also believe householders may have complained to their MP about the firm in addition to CAS which said almost 11 per cent of its complaints were about the company.

The Green Deal energy scheme helped consumers pay for energy efficiency measures in their homes such as solar panels. HELMS was among the companies which provided the service and often told customers the scheme was “free” when it was a loan.

Kate Morrison, energy policy manager at Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “HELMS customers were promised free energy improvements, but in reality they have been left high and dry by the company. Some have been left with bills in the tens of thousands of pounds.

“HELMS customers entered into their agreements in good faith but they were misled and have suffered higher bills for four years because of this rogue company, with some facing two more decades of repayments."

Isabel McNicoll, a former bank manager was approached by a representative from HELMS in 2014.

She needed a new boiler and signed up to the Green Deal scheme which also provided energy efficient lightbulbs, radiator valves and solar panels for her home.

The 61-year-old from Kilmarnock, North Ayrshire was told by a HELMS saleswoman it was an "all or nothing" deal.

Mrs McNicoll agreed to an installation agreement but did not sign a credit agreement which resulted in her paying £1.49 per day to the finance firm.

She said: "I'm not stupid, so there was no way I would have signed-up for a loan.

"I only signed an installation agreement, I didn't sign a credit agreement.

"I've been duped by this company. I feel angry that I've been taken in by this and feel conned."

Mrs McNicoll was set up a campaign group for other people affected by the firm's actions in her area.

The businesswoman has now contacted MPs Alan Brown, Phillipa Whiteford and Patricia Gibson to highlight the issue which has left some people facing the burden of thousands of pounds in debt.

Mr Brown MP said: "It is shameful that the UK Government has refused to take any collective investigation or action. Of 3054 Green Deal loans in Scotland from HELMS, 93% of them have payback period of 20 years or more.

"Anyone aged 40 or above taking out a loan could be stuck with this until they reach pension age and clearly older tenants should never have been allowed to access finance over such a period."

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland said consumers were entitled to be treated fairly and expect action to be taken taken when they are not.

He said: "A company like HELMS should not have been able to treat people as it did, and while they are undoubtedly the bad guys here, there are clear lessons to be learned about how to make sure this does not happen again.

"But for now our main focus is on the people who have suffered at the hands of this company. That is why we are calling on the UK government to ensure every HELMS client is contacted."

He said CAS had great respect for those who have sought redress so far, but suspected they were just the "tip of the iceberg".

Mr Mitchell added that the government must ensure every complaint about HELMS or its associated companies is independently investigated and redress is provided.

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: "Where customers believe they have been mis-sold they are able to take their complaints direct to the Green Deal Finance Company (GDFC) who can cancel or reduce loans if the evidence supports this."