The Foo Fighters announced today that they would be playing Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019.
And while the news of one of the biggest bands in the planet coming to Glasgow has been greeted with joy by avid fans, it seems that the band has come a long way from their first gig in Glasgow in 1995, if a review from The Herald is to be believed.
Here's the review in full:
DAVE GROHL has taken a considerable risk stepping out to front his own band and launching it so soon after the demise of Nirvana.
READ MORE: Foo Fighters set to play Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019
As a result, his onstage demeanour is committed and energetic, but riddled withself-doubt. ''Watch how bad my guitar solo on this is,'' he mumbles, introducing Oh George.
Throughout, Grohl seems genuinely surprised at the enthusiasm with which the material -- almost all from their self-titled debut album -- is received.
What is much harder to tell, especially given the huge number of Nirvana T-shirts sported by the young audience, was whether this was a genuine response or one tempered by a reverence for all things to do with his former band.
Unfortunately for Grohl and Krist Novoselic, it is something that will shadow them whatever they do.
The reality is that, like the album, Foo Fighters' show is an uneven and mainly uninspiring affair. The hit single This Is A Call is lost early in the set to sound problems.
READ MORE: The Cure to play Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019 as they announce first Scottish gig in 27 years
Elsewhere, it is mainly formulaic grunge, although Watershed hints at a play to a metal audience, and For All The Cows has the requisite slow bits before exploding into an all-out guitar attack.
The few triumphs come when Grohl bucks expectations. Big Me has a classic, REM kind of melodicism, and I'll Stick Around is plainly a great song. The encore, Floaty, introduced some belated texture into the proceedings, suggesting that Foo Fighters may yet become a force in their own right.
However, even Nirvana diehards would have to ask whether Novoselic's dignified silence is not more resonant than Grohl's uninspiring public outings.
Their 1995
According to Setlist FM, this is the setlist from the 1995 gig at the Barrowlands.
Enough Space
Play Video
This Is a Call
Play Video
Winnebago
(Late! cover)
Play Video
Wattershed
Play Video
For All the Cows
Play Video
Weenie Beenie
Play Video
Butterflies
Play Video
Big Me
Play Video
I'll Stick Around
Play Video
Oh, George
Play Video
Good Grief
Play Video
Podunk
Play Video
Alone + Easy Target
Play Video
Exhausted
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.