The Foo Fighters announced today that they would be playing Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019.

And while the news of one of the biggest bands in the planet coming to Glasgow has been greeted with joy by avid fans, it seems that the band has come a long way from their first gig in Glasgow in 1995, if a review from The Herald is to be believed.

Here's the review in full:

DAVE GROHL has taken a considerable risk stepping out to front his own band and launching it so soon after the demise of Nirvana.

As a result, his onstage demeanour is committed and energetic, but riddled withself-doubt. ''Watch how bad my guitar solo on this is,'' he mumbles, introducing Oh George.

Throughout, Grohl seems genuinely surprised at the enthusiasm with which the material -- almost all from their self-titled debut album -- is received.

What is much harder to tell, especially given the huge number of Nirvana T-shirts sported by the young audience, was whether this was a genuine response or one tempered by a reverence for all things to do with his former band.

Unfortunately for Grohl and Krist Novoselic, it is something that will shadow them whatever they do.

The reality is that, like the album, Foo Fighters' show is an uneven and mainly uninspiring affair. The hit single This Is A Call is lost early in the set to sound problems.

Elsewhere, it is mainly formulaic grunge, although Watershed hints at a play to a metal audience, and For All The Cows has the requisite slow bits before exploding into an all-out guitar attack.

The few triumphs come when Grohl bucks expectations. Big Me has a classic, REM kind of melodicism, and I'll Stick Around is plainly a great song. The encore, Floaty, introduced some belated texture into the proceedings, suggesting that Foo Fighters may yet become a force in their own right.

However, even Nirvana diehards would have to ask whether Novoselic's dignified silence is not more resonant than Grohl's uninspiring public outings.

Their 1995

According to Setlist FM, this is the setlist from the 1995 gig at the Barrowlands.

Enough Space

This Is a Call

Winnebago

(Late! cover)

Wattershed

For All the Cows

Weenie Beenie

Butterflies

Big Me

I'll Stick Around

Oh, George

Good Grief

Podunk

Alone + Easy Target

Exhausted