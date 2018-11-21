THE world of modern computer games is to be the subject of the V&A Dundee's new show in the spring.

Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt will run from 20 April, and will come to Scotland from the V&A in London.

The exhibition focuses on videogames designed and developed since the mid-2000s.

The museum said that the show will look at "multi million dollaor blockbuster titles to small independent games and the work of DIY artists from hacker/maker culture."

Dundee is known for its digital industries, and history of game making: games such as Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto having their origins in the city.

The video game show focusses on popular games such as The Last of Us, Splatoon, and Minecraft.

It also features rarely seen material including designers’ notebooks, concept art, prototypes and the artistic inspirations behind games such as Journey, Kentucky Route Zero and No Man’s Sky.

As part of the programme, V&A Dundee is calling on designers, with a link to Scotland, to submit proposals for a game commission: the winning entry will develop a game for the V&A Dundee website.

The show is currently on show at the V&A in London until 24 February.

From 2 November, the Dundee museum will show Hello, Robot: Design Between Human and Machine.

The opening show of the £80m museum focusses on ocean liners and their design.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "Dundee is a city at the forefront of videogame design and innovation and we are very much looking forward to working with partners and creative collaborators to deliver a unique programme to accompany our next show."