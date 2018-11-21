Former Scotland international rugby star Doddie Weir is to be given an honorary degree for his contribution to the sporting community and charitable fundraising.
Weir, who won 61 caps for his country and is founder of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, will be awarded an honorary degree of doctor of science at Glasgow Caledonian University this month.
His foundation raises funds to aid research into the causes of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and investigate potential cures.
MND is a group of diseases which affect the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that tell muscles what to do.
The former rugby ace announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with the condition.
The university is awarding five honorary degrees in recognition of achievements and contributions across a range of sectors during its winter graduations on November 27 and 28.
