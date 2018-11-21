The Apple App Store crashed around midnight last night leaving users unable to access the store just days before Black Friday.
Users trying to connect to the Apple App Store and Apple Music were met with an error message saying they "Cannot Connect".
Apple reached out to customers on the matter saying: "Users are experiencing a problem with the App Store. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available."
It's not clear what caused the problems, or how they were fixed.
Reporting on social media this morning, Apple said that the issue has since been resolved.
