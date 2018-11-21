THE first look inside the new art gallery at the top of one of Edinburgh's landmarks, Calton Hill, was made available today.

Collective, with a restored City Observatory, opens to the public this Saturday, after a major £4.5m reburbishment and development project.

For the first time in 200 years, the City Observatory, designed by William Playfair in 1818, will be open to the public.

There is also new contemporary art gallery space and a restaurant, The Lookout, which is being run by Gardener's Cottage, a restaurant in the city.

The project has had a much delayed opening - it was initially due to open in the summer.

Collective have said they are confident that tourists, visitors and art fans will make their journey to the top of the famous hill to visit the new attraction and gallery.

Artists with shows in the first exhibitions include Dineo Seshee Bopape, James N Hutchinson, Alexandra Laudo, Tessa Lynch, Catherine Payton and Klaus Weber.

The City Observatory's telescope, installed in the Observatory in 1831, will be on display.

The new art gallery, The Hillside, has been built embedded into the hill in front of the Observatory.

The City Dome, completed in 1895 as a subsidiary to the main Observatory, has been restored and will play host to a changing programme of international artists showing their work in Scotland for the first time.

A purpose-built restaurant, The Lookout, has been constructed on the northeast corner.

Also restored as part of Collective is the Transit House: originally used as an observatory, the building will now serve as a learning and education space for visiting schools and groups.

The original ‘Politician’s Clock’, called that title because it has two faces, is back on display.

The redevelopment is the result of a partnership between Collective and City of Edinburgh Council.

Collective moved to the site in 2013 and began fundraising for the project.

Kate Gray, director of Collective, said: "After more than five years of fundraising and hard work it’s incredibly exciting to be opening our doors to visitors at last.

"Collective is situated in a very special location on Calton Hill and we hope to offer our visitors an equally special experience, combining extraordinary art and architecture with panoramic views of the city.

"We now extend a warm welcome to residents of Edinburgh and visitors to the city and invite them to come up and see us.”

Councillor Donald Wilson, culture convener of the City of Edinburgh Council said: "Gazing over the city from the top of Calton Hill, the City Observatory has played an important role in Edinburgh life for hundreds of years.

"Now it is set to become one of the most unique ‘must visit’ destinations in all of the city.

" building is a historically significant symbol of the Edinburgh Enlightenment as well as a major contributor to the history of star gazing.

"It’s a brilliant example of Scottish architecture – an original Playfair design – and boasts a prominent position on the Edinburgh skyline with panoramic views of the Firth of Forth, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle. When it reopens, it is also going to be a space for people to enjoy the arts and for the public to visit freely."

Adam Wilkinson, the director of Edinburgh World Heritage said: "We are delighted to support Collective’s vision for conserving and reusing the City Observatory.

"Knowing the historical, architectural and scientific significance of the building, they first approached us to fund the production of a thorough conservation statement.

"This ensured that sensitive and appropriate repairs and interventions were made.

"Particular highlights for us are the restoration of Playfair’s original 1827 open plan layout for the ground floor, and the conservation of the Transit House.

"We have invested significant funds in the conservation of other monuments on Calton Hill over the last ten years and are pleased to support these works, which form the final piece of the jigsaw.”

Collective was established in 1984 and has been commissioning new contemporary art ever since.

Collective has staged exhibitions by Ruth Ewan, Jeremy Deller, Mike Nelson and Claire Barclay, as well as commissioning significant new works by Hito Steyerl, Jessie Jones and Marvin Gaye (now Monster) Chetwynd.

It was formerly based on Cockburn Street.

The project has been funded by:Heritage Lottery Fund, City of Edinburgh Council, Creative Scotland and Edinburgh World Heritage among others.