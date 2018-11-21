MOST businesses in Edinburgh would support a tourist tax, according to a new study that adds to the pressure on the Scottish Government to introduce it.

Research by the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce found two-thirds of businesses and organisations across the city would back a so-called Transient Visitor Levy.

The survey of almost 200 organisations covered the hospitality, financial services, creative industries and transport sectors.

Edinburgh City Council is currently consulting on a £2 per person per night charge for visitors to the city to help it pay for services strained by the capital’s tourist and festival trade.

The change would raise around £11m a year.

Edinburgh currently attracts 4m visitors each year, contributing £1.4bn to the local economy.

The number is expected to grow, generating an additional £485 million for the city by 2020.

But the influx comes at a cost.

Edinburgh spent £1m extra on street cleaning during the summer festival season.

Respondents to the new survey backed the “per person, per night” charge, a form of levy common in many European countries, including Spain and France.

The strongest resistance to a tourist tax is from the tourism industry itself.

In September, the First Minister was warned by the Scottish Tourism Alliance that a TVL could damage business and was “the biggest issue facing our industry today”.

At the STA’s annual conference, chief executive March Crothall told her that taxing tourists at a time of economic uncertainty was “without question not the right thing to do”.

The concern was also borne out in the new survey, which found only half of the 28 hospitality and tourism businesses asked supported a TVL.

Nicola Sturgeon has been non-committal on a TVL in public, but has started a consultation which could lead to its introduction.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is also under pressure from the Scottish Greens to give councils more tax powers as part of the 2019/20 budget process.

The Government would need to pass legislation at Holyrood to empower councils.

Liz McAreavey, chief executive of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, said: "The potential introduction of a TVL in Edinburgh is one of the most significant issues being discussed in our city and it is only right that business has its say.

"After an extensive consultation with our members, we have found broad support for the principle of a levy, which increases further if funds were dedicated to improving the city's infrastructure.

"We look forward to seeing the City of Edinburgh Council's proposals for the use of funds raised by a TVL and we remain committed to improving the environment for the businesses that serve as the backbone of our local economy.

"We will be submitting to the Scottish Government's consultation, articulating our own position and that of Edinburgh's business community, in due course."

Glasgow City Council and the council umbrella body Cosla have also backed a TVL.