SNP calls for Britain to negotiate with Brussels for a softer Brexit have been firmly rebuffed by Theresa May.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Ian Blackford, the Nationalist leader at Westminster, appealed for her to listen to alternatives to her Brexit deal but his appeal was rejected.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon met opposition leaders to try and forge a coalition around a softer Brexit option, before meeting Mrs May to urge her – unsuccessfully - to change course.

Mr Blackford told MPs: "The First Minister made it clear there are other alternatives to her Government's Brexit plan. Was the Prime Minister listening?"

Mrs May said that "of course" she had heard Ms Sturgeon but made clear that she would not be acting on her advice.

"The First Minister's alternative is for the UK to stay in the single market and stay in the customs union and that is what we will not do," declared the PM.

Mr Blackford said the situation was "exasperating" because the SNP's alternative "at least has support in this place".

He referred to a UN report on poverty, highlighting how up to a quarter of people in the UK were living in poverty, and asked why Mrs May did not "recognise the scale of the challenge that Brexit is only going to make worse".

The Highland MP told Mrs May: "For once start to listen; go back to Brussels, recognise we all have an interest in this. Let's all work together to make sure we protect the interests of people in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.

"Let's make sure we go back and negotiate, let's keep us in the single market and customs union."

But Mrs May hit back, saying it was the SNP that needed to listen to the people who had voted for Brexit and against independence.

She said: "He says: ‘Let's work together on this issue’ but the position he and his party have would frustrate the will of the British people in relation to leaving the EU.

"He talks about protecting jobs and that is exactly what the deal we're proposing does.

"He talks also about listening; well, perhaps the SNP should listen to the people of Scotland who gave a very clear view that Scotland should remain in its most important economic market, the internal market if the UK."