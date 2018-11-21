THERESA May has said she is "deeply disappointed and concerned" about the case of a British academic jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates.

Matthew Hedges, 31, who is accused of spying on behalf of the British Government, was shaking as he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a five-minute hearing at an Abu Dhabi court on Wednesday, his wife Daniela Tejada, who was in court, said.

She said the couple's "nightmare has gotten even worse" as Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, urged the UAE to reconsider the sentence.

Mrs May told MPs: "The Foreign Office will remain in close contact with Matthew, his family and his lawyer.

"We will continue to do all we can to support them as they consider the next steps and we will continue to press this matter at the highest level with the Emiratis."

Mr Hunt said consular officials had been in contact with Mr Hedges' family and added he was "deeply shocked" at the verdict, having personally raised the case with the UAE government.

"Today's verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances," declared the Foreign Secretary.

"We will continue to do everything possible to support him. I have repeatedly made clear that the handling of this case by the UAE authorities will have repercussions for the relationship between our two countries, which has to be built on trust.

"I regret the fact that we have reached this position and I urge the UAE to reconsider," he added.

Ms Tejada admitted to being “in complete shock” and that she did not know what to do.

"Matthew is innocent. The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them. This whole case has been handled appallingly from the very beginning with no one taking Matthew's case seriously.

"The British Government must take a stand now for Matthew, one of their citizens,” she declared.

Ms Tejada noted how the UAE was supposed to be an ally but the “overwhelmingly arbitrary” handling of her husband’s case showed a “scarily different reality”, for which the couple were being made to pay a devastatingly high price.

"This has been the worst six months of my life, let alone for Matt, who was shaking when he heard the verdict. The UAE authorities should feel ashamed for such an obvious injustice,” she insisted.

Ms Tejada added: "I am very scared for Matt. I don't know where they are taking him or what will happen now. Our nightmare has gotten even worse."

Mr Hedges, a Middle Eastern studies specialist from Durham University, visited the country to research his PhD thesis and was arrested at Dubai Airport on May 5.

His family's representative said he was held in solitary confinement for over five and a half months, during which his "mental and physical health seriously deteriorated".

At the last hearing on October 24, a court-appointed lawyer maintained the Briton’s innocence, arguing that the evidence brought forward did not contain anything confidential.

He suggested the court should review the evidence before passing judgement and the hearing was postponed until Wednesday.

Mr Hedges was released from detention on October 29 and had been staying in Dubai with an ankle bracelet monitoring his movements.