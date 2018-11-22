AFTER showcasing the classic style of the ocean liners, the V&A Dundee is to explore the contemporary virtual world of games.

The £80m new museum is to showcase a V&A exhibition which looks at the world of videogames for its major new show in the spring of 2019.

Dundee has garnered a reputation for a its digital innovations: games such as Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto have origins in the city.

The new show, which will likely attract a different audience to the opening exhibition of the museum, which looks at ocean liner design, will focus on the explosion in technology and popularity of gaming since 2000.

The new museum, designed by Kengo Kuma, has attracted more than 100,000 visitors since its opening in September: it aims to attract half a million visitors in its first year.

The show features games including The Last of Us, Splatoon, Kentucky Route Zero and Minecraft, among others, and it will run from 20 April to 8 September next year.

READ MORE: Are video games being considered for the V&A Dundee programme?

The exhibition will be coming from the V&A in London, and is titled Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt.

The show ill look at videogames as "one of the most important design fields of our time."

The museum said in a statement: "Today there are an estimated 2.2 billion people who play videogames worldwide, from commuters playing on mobile phones to eSports professionals watched by tens of thousands of spectators."

It adds: "From multi-million-dollar blockbuster titles to smaller independent games and the work of DIY artists from a hacker/maker culture, the exhibition explores current international debates as well as the creative contributions made to game culture by the players themselves."

Alongside the show, the V&A Dundee is commissioning a new game.

Today is it asking for designers, with some link to Scotland, to submit proposals for a digital game "that explores character development and the idea of self."

A panel of experts from the Dundee videogame industry will choose the winner and it will be developed for the V&A Dundee's website.

The show later in the year will look at the boom in robotics, with an exhibition called Hello, Robot: Design Between Human and Machine, which will run from 2 November.

READ MORE: Inside the new V&A Dundee

Philip Long, the director of V&A Dundee, said: “Through an eclectic programme, V&A Dundee aims to inspire people and provoke discussion about the role of design in everyone’s lives.

"Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt and Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine are both hugely important exhibitions looking at how designers and technology are shaping human experience, both for the better and in ways we find challenging."

He added: "Dundee is a city at the forefront of videogame design and innovation and we are very much looking forward to working with partners and creative collaborators to deliver a unique programme to accompany our next show.

"We are also delighted to be working with the highly talented Gabriella Marcella, the founder of Risotto, who is creating a dynamic and interactive exhibition investigating how we can learn through play.”

In London, the exhibition is presented in sections, with the first examining the design and craft behind individual games.

Highlights include character design sketches, a motion capture suit, animations and working notes of the creative director from The Last of Us by Naughty Dog.

Other exhibits include prototypes, design drawings and desert research footage from a game called Journey.

Also shown are works that have influenced creators such as Magritte’s painting Le Blanc Seing.

READ MORE: Fashion to the fore at the new Dundee V&A

Another section presents interviews and opinion from influential game makers and commentators.

The third section celebrates the "dazzling imagination and collaborative creativity shown by videogames players in real and virtual communities."

The final section looks at the rise of the DIY arcade scene, showcasing handmade arcade cupboards and interactive installations of spectacle and performance.

Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt is on show at V&A South Kensington until 24 February.

Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine, developed by Vitra Design Museum, has not been shown in the UK before.

Sophie McKinlay, the director of programme at V&A Dundee, said: "Design shapes every aspect of our lives, and through these two major international exhibitions we will look at contemporary practice in videogames and the future impact of robots on every aspect of our lives."

Professor Gregor White, Head of Abertay University’s School of Design and Informatics, said: "Dundee is a world-renowned centre for computer games education and a melting pot of Scottish, UK and international games talent so I am delighted that videogames will be the focus of the next major exhibition at V&A Dundee.

"I’m particularly excited to be working with the team at V&A Dundee to commission a new videogame offering designers a great opportunity to get involved and showcase their creative talent."