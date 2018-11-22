FOOD and drink bought to eat on the go could soon come in smaller portions and be subject to calorie caps under plans to tackle Scotland’s obesity crisis.

The ideas are contained in a consultation on tackling unhealthy 'out of home' food published today by Food Standards Scotland.

The feedback will inform the SNP government’s strategy on diet and healthy weight.

Up to a quarter of people’s calorie intake comes from food bought from cafes, pubs, restaurants and supermarket ‘food on the go’ sections.

With chips, cakes, pastries, speciality coffees and sugary soft drinks among the top items bought outside the home, it leads to excess calories, fats, sugars and salt intake.

The proposed measures focus on “calorie reduction across the sector” while maintaining choice and availability of favourite foods.

They include smaller portion sizes, an increase in fruit and vegetables, provision of calorie and nutrition information for consumers, shifting the focus of deals and promotions from unhealthy to healthier options, and using the public sector to lead by example.

Ross Finnie, Chair of Food Standards Scotland said: “We recognise the out of home sector makes an important contribution to the Scottish economy, but it doesn’t always support a healthy diet.

“Our proposals aim to shift the food choices available when we’re eating out towards those that are healthier and have lower calories.

“There is a real opportunity for the public sector in Scotland to set the standard for healthy eating out of home, by implementing measures now such as clear calorie labelling, cutting down on calories and reducing portion sizes.

“The impact of Scotland’s obesity crisis is not only on the nation’s economy and productivity, but also on individuals and their families. We owe it to the younger generation to provide access to healthier options.”

Public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick said: “We are looking forward to engaging with all parties in this to improve the food and drink available outside the home and ensuring the changes made will be reasonable and proportionate.

”

Welcoming the consultation, Angela Mitchell, National Director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “There are almost 300,000 people living with diabetes in Scotland. To stop more developing this condition, we must take preventative measures to tackle the obesity epidemic.

“We would like to see more nutritious, lower calorie, healthy options available ‘out of home’ with better labelling, smaller portion sizes and a reduction in sugar and salt content.”

Colin Borland of the Federation of Small Businesses said: “These outlined proposals will be much easier for multinationals than local traders. We have serious concerns about the impact on restaurants that offer specials; cafés that make their own products in-house; and takeaways looking to compete with the fast food giants.”