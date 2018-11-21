A man has been charged with the murder of ten-year-old Kane Morris and the attempted murder of a girl found seriously hurt at a house in Perth and Kinross earlier this month.
Police found the body of Kane Morris at a property in Coupar Angus in the early hours of Sunday 11 November.
The 37-year-old man is also accused of the attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl who was found with serious injuries. She remains in hospital receiving treatment.
He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I can now confirm that a 37-year old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Kane and the attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl, who is still receiving treatment in hospital.
"Our thoughts are with them. I would again like to thank local residents of Coupar Angus for their understanding whilst enquiries have been carried out."
Floral tributes and teddy bears were left in tribute to Kane as his classmates returned to Coupar Angus Primary School after the weekend.
