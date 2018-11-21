Celtic have said they may turn down their allocation of tickets for next month’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox over safety fears for their supporters.

Rangers irked their Glasgow rivals earlier this year when they announced they would be cuttint the number of away tickets for the match on December 29 by more than 6000 to just 800.

Now Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell has revealed at the club's AGM that the club may opt against taking any fans.

Celtic says the move could take place if Rangers and Police Scotland cannot guarantee safe passage to their supporters making their way to the corner section in between the Broomloan Road and Sandy Jardine Stands.

Celtic responded to the Rangers restriction for September's opening derby at Celtic Park to the same number.

A statement posted on Celtic's official website said: "The forthcoming Premiership match at Ibrox on December 29, in which the allocation of tickets for Celtic supporters has been cut to around 800, was raised, with shareholders expressing their concern for the safety of Celtic fans who would attend the game.

"The club confirmed that there are ongoing discussions with the relevant bodies, as well as supporters' groups, before making a final decision on whether to recommend that no tickets should be taken for the fixture.

"The safety of Celtic supporters is always the number one priority for the board, something which was also stressed when crowding problems at the Celtic v Rangers game at Celtic Park back in September was raised."