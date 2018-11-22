SCOTLAND'S fast food meals could be changed forever with a calorie cap in a bid to tackle the nation's obesity headache.

The nation's food standards watchdog has made the suggestion as it examines ways to get the public to eat more healthily.

Food Standards Scotland also makes a case for a cut in takeaway portion sizes across high calorie offerings from so-called 'out of home' outlets – including restaurants, cafes, pubs, takeaway and delivery firms as part of a package of proposals.

An FSS consultation document makes suggestions that caterers, retailers, manufactures and businesses who supply food could adopt including applying maximum calorie limits and redesigning menus to exclude very high calorie menu items.

It also says there may be a case for mandatory rather than voluntary calorie labelling and that new standards should be developed for providing full nutritional information.

It charts a range of menu items from pizzas, burgers, cakes and pastries to fish suppers, cooked breakfasts and even cinema popcorn where there was "considerable scope" for cutting calories by reducing portion size and changing recipes to cut fats and sugars and increase fruit, vegetable and fibre content.

Evidence showed that food purchased outside the home was skewed towards less healthy choices and that large portion sizes, excess fats, added sugars and insufficient fruits and vegetables all contribute to the problem, FSS said.

A recent survey of a sample of chips shops in Glasgow showed the average portion of chips was close to 1000 calories, "indicating very large portions".

FSS said said businesses should also make small or half portions of standard menu items widely available and said nutritional information should be available on all food eaten outside the home.

Ross Finnie, the FSS chairman said: "You can't have a calorie cap unless you have calculated the calories.

"We do have to have to address the issue of having calories clearly calculated, then we are saying is there a possibility of having a calorie cap and again we would have to discuss with government how it would enforce that.

"But I would very much rather that in an extensive consultation we get agreement in the industry and public side that this is one of the sectors where we need to make a big change, and frankly if we made it voluntary, it would make it a heck of a lot easier."#

It has been estimated that only a quarter of 'out of home' businesses currently provide calorie labelling at the point of choice. This contrasted starkly with the near universal provision of calorie and nutrient information on pre-packaged products available in retail outlets.

FSS also suggests using greater promotion and marketing to encourage consumers to choose healthier options and said it would be encouraging food businesses to take their own voluntary measures to change their promotion and marketing practices.

"Caterers, manufacturers and businesses who supply food for the catering industry all have a role in reducing calories and resetting the norms away from excessive consumption," said the FSS. It said that food outside the home could be improved by businesses dropping practices that encourage overeating while postively marketing and promoting fruit and vegetables.

There are 39,000 restaurants, supermarkets, takeaways and food delivery services who sell food on-the-go in Scotland. Approximately half of so-called 'out of home' visits in Scotland are made to branded businesses and half are made to independent businesses.

Chips, cakes and pastries, specialty coffees and sugary soft drinks are among the top foods and drinks purchased outside the home.

The FSS said that given the high calorie content of these types of foods, there is a need to "rebalance the 'out of home' offering towards more nutritious lower calorie menu options".

Obesity and diet related ill health is one of Scotland’s biggest health concerns, costing around £4.6 bn every year.

FSS says that with two thirds of adults in Scotland already overweight or obese, the health consequences of a poor diet are "already very real" and they impact the nation’s economy and productivity.

It is estimated that up to a quarter of our calories may come from eating outside the home and the FSS says "it is important that the out of home sector plays its part to improve the Scottish diet".

Mr Finnie added: "Given that this sector is projected to grow, change is needed now to make out of home food and drink healthier. Clear calorie labelling is also crucial to enable consumers to make informed choices about the food they buy and eat outside the home."

Responses to the FSS consultation will be used to guide the development of an overarching Out of Home Strategy for consideration by the FSS Board, with recommendations being provided to Scottish ministers next year.