Readers have reacted with fury to the news that workers could be forced to pay hundreds of pounds a year to park at their own offices.

Businesses in Glasgow city centre could be made to pay as much as £400-per-year to the council for each parking space employees use – with fears employers will pass the cost onto staff costing workers more than £30-per-month.

READ MORE: Glasgow workers facing parking charges for bringing cars into city centre and using office spaces

However, readers at both the Evening Times and The Herald have blasted the proposals, which could be voted on as early as next week.

Writing on the Evening Times Facebook page Jason Pediani wrote: "Another reason not to bring business in to Glasgow City boundaries"

Colin Nimmo added: "Well there’s a surprise from these two parties! Yet again the workers will be penalised for actually going to work! Not everyone can use public transport. It adds more time on to your day depending on your location! Disgusting proposal"

Margaret McGovaney chimed in saying: "They will be charging us for the air we breathe next!"

READ MORE: Around 70 trains cancelled every day as ScotRail's performance plummets

Imran Sarwar wrote: "Next step your house drive way..."

Colin Gracie was quick to point out the difference between Glasgow and Edinburgh's public transport writing: "While Edinburgh had nearly £800 million spent on trams that where over budget. Glasgow gets taxed rather than better public transport. Typical from the utterly useless GCC!"

Commenting on The Herald an McInally added: "Never pass up the opportunity to levy a new tax!"

Duncan Macleod commented: "Where does this end? Further tax for parking in your driveway?"

Despite the criticism from many, there were some who supported the proposal. Bob Downie commented: " A sensible initiative. Fewer cars and better public transport links will greatly improve our urban environment."