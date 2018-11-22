A Scots hospital campus is in lockdown amid claims of a knife attack.

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital after 10am this morning.

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital have been ordered to stay put while police search for the attacker.

The neighbouring University Hospital Ayr was also placed on lockdown for two hours but that has since been lifted.

FURTHER UPDATE TO THE INCIDENT THIS MORNING - Staff should be aware that University Hospital Ayr is NOT on lockdown. However, Ailsa Hospital is still on lockdown and no members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the site until advised. — NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) November 22, 2018

Locals reported staff had been told to stay locked in their offices while police investigated.

A helicopter was believed to be scouring the area overhead.

One person at the hospital told The Herald they understood there had been a stabbing. This has not been confirmed.

A source at the hospital said: "We got a message saying the hospital is in lockdown and not to leave our rooms as there’s been a stabbing. The helicopter is out overhead. It doesn’t seem real."

Police confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday November 22, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital.

“Local officers, supported by the police helicopter, are currently conducting a search of the area and enquiries are ongoing.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Board confirmed they were aware of an incident and were working with Police Scotland but were still to reveal details.

A tweet from NHS Ayrshire & Arran read: "Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown.

"No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised. A further update will be given as soon as possible."

Associate director for the area, Billy McClean, said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. We are unable to comment any further at this time."