Police swarmed a Scots hospital campus amid claims of a knife attack.

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital after 10am this morning.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the victim was a nurse after the incident was raised by the Ayr MSP at First Minister's Questions.

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital, alongside colleagues at neighbouring University Hospital Ayr, were put on lockdown for several hours.

INCIDENT UPDATE



University Hospital Ayr and Ailsa Hospital are no longer on lockdown.

University Hospital Ayr and Ailsa Hospital are no longer on lockdown. Movement around the site can be now be resumed, with the exception of the courtyard car park in front of Addictions Services.

Locals reported staff had been told to stay locked in their offices while police investigated.

A helicopter was believed to be scouring the area overhead.

Police confirmed an area of the carpark and an adjacent building have been secured for examination.

One person at the hospital told The Herald they understood there had been a stabbing. This has not been confirmed.

A source at the hospital said: "We got a message saying the hospital is in lockdown and not to leave our rooms as there’s been a stabbing. The helicopter is out overhead. It doesn’t seem real."

Police confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday November 22, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital.

“Local officers, supported by the police helicopter, are currently conducting a search of the area and enquiries are ongoing.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Board confirmed they were aware of an incident and were working with Police Scotland but were still to reveal details.

Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown. No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised.

A further update will be given as soon as possible.

A tweet from NHS Ayrshire & Arran read: "Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown.

"No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised. A further update will be given as soon as possible."

Associate director for the area, Billy McClean, said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. We are unable to comment any further at this time."

Ailsa Hospital is small hospital which sits on the same campus at University Hospital Ayr.

According to the NHS website, it provides "a slow stream rehabilitation ward and older adult inpatient services".

It was previously known as Ayr District Asylum, before changing its name to Ailsa Hospital in 1958.