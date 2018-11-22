A Scots hospital was put on lockdown after a nurse was reportedly stabbed on the grounds.

Police swarmed the area after 10am on Thursday after reports of a knife attack.

The woman was rushed to hospital and her condition is described as serious but stable.

She has been identified locally as a support worker who works in addiction services at the hospital.

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital, alongside colleagues at neighbouring University Hospital Ayr, were put on lockdown for several hours.

The hospital has since reopened, however a small area of the car park remains cordoned off as police continue to search the area.

As this morning's incident unfolded, staff were told to stay locked in their offices while police investigated and a helicopter scoured the area overhead.

One person told The Herald they understood there had been a stabbing.

A source at the hospital said: "We got a message saying the hospital is in lockdown and not to leave our rooms as there’s been a stabbing. The helicopter is out overhead. It doesn’t seem real."

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday November 22, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital."

They later added: "A force spokesman said: "The injured woman, was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

"Her injuries are described by hospital medical staff as being serious but stable. Her relatives have been made aware.

"Officers continue to carry out an extensive search of the local area.

"The car park of Ailsa Hospital remains closed as police enquiries are ongoing. The remainder of the hospital is open to staff and patients."

Associate director for the area, Billy McClean, said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. We are unable to comment any further at this time."

Ailsa Hospital is small hospital which sits on the same campus at University Hospital Ayr.

According to the NHS website, it provides "a slow stream rehabilitation ward and older adult inpatient services".

It was previously known as Ayr District Asylum, before changing its name to Ailsa Hospital in 1958.