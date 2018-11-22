A Scots hospital was put on lockdown after a worker was reportedly stabbed on the grounds.

Police swarmed Ailsa Hospital in Ayr after 10am on Thursday after reports of a knife attack.

The woman was rushed to hospital, where her condition is described as serious but stable.

She has been identified locally as a support worker who works in addiction services at the hospital.

A police officer remains posted at the main entrance to Ailsa Hospital, which is spread out over a wide campus.

Tape has been strung over the entrance to the car park of the addiction services block, where officers have also been stationed.

One woman worker, who did not want to be named, said that she heard about the incident from her supervisor.

She said: “The charge nurse got an email that something had happened, and told the rest of us.

“It’s shocking. It’s not a violent unit and it’s normally very quiet. There’s not that many patients there anymore.”

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon promises full review after nurse 'stabbed' at Ailsa Hospital

Staff and patients at Ailsa Hospital, alongside colleagues at neighbouring University Hospital Ayr, were put on lockdown for several hours but the hospital has since reopened.

As this morning's incident unfolded, staff were told to stay locked in their offices while police investigated and a helicopter scoured the area overhead.

One person told The Herald they understood the incident was a stabbing.

A source at the hospital said: "We got a message saying the hospital is in lockdown and not to leave our rooms as there’s been a stabbing. The helicopter is out overhead. It doesn’t seem real."

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday November 22, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital."

They later added: "A force spokesman said: "The injured woman, was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

"Her injuries are described by hospital medical staff as being serious but stable. Her relatives have been made aware.

"Officers continue to carry out an extensive search of the local area.

"The car park of Ailsa Hospital remains closed as police enquiries are ongoing."

Associate director for the area, Billy McClean, said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. We are unable to comment any further at this time."

Ailsa Hospital is small hospital which sits on the same campus at University Hospital Ayr.

According to the NHS website, it provides "a slow stream rehabilitation ward and older adult inpatient services".

It was previously known as Ayr District Asylum, before changing its name to Ailsa Hospital in 1958.